For a lot of brides, the hunt for the perfect wedding dress to walk down the aisle in is one of the most important aspects of the big day to get right.

Though sometimes, this search can go haywire as one woman has shared her "nightmare" experience where she forked out a whopping $7,000 on a custom wedding dress.

(Spoiler alert - it didn't exactly turn out great).

TikToker Jos (@jpepaa) noted in the storytime video that she is "finally able to laugh about my wedding dress nightmare," before explaining her reasons for choosing to get a custom dress.

"I hated trying on/shopping for a wedding dress - trying on dresses that are not in your size or don't fit, it was miserable.

"I had a vision of what I wanted, so we went the custom design route."

While the dress is custom, Jos had some inspo images of what her dream wedding dress would be like so the designer could create a "replica" of her vision.

Jos's dream dress had long sleeves, a plunging neckline, with intricately beaded pearls on the top half, with a silk skirt that gathered at the waist and included a thigh slit.

"We have our appointments, I have my first fitting and the dress is like a skeleton so I'm like 'Ok, it's not what it's obviously supposed to look like," she said.





@jpepaa Its okay, u can laugh along with me #greenscreen #weddingtiktok #weddingdress #weddingfail

However, when it came to the final fitting two months before the wedding, the dress that was made for Jos looked completely different.

"I have legit trauma showing anybody what was made after this," she explained before providing a breakdown of the various faults with the dress.

"First, I have a kangaroo pouch," the TikToker said.

"I'm getting pearls hot glued onto my bodice because I said, 'hey I don't really like that the cups show...

She added: "The pearls kept popping off and my friends were like, 'oh why are they doing that?'

"And she's like 'they're supposed to!'"

Of course, emotions were running high when Jos didn't get the dream dress she was expecting: "I was sobbing. I told my bridesmaids to get the dress off me."



Since sharing this "nightmare" experience, Jos's video has received 917,000 views, as people took to the comments to share their shock at the custom dress Jos had spent thousands on.

One person wrote: "I feel like the design was simply not in the designer’s wheelhouse WHICH IS FINE but they should have known their limitations and been upfront about it!"

"No no no no no this is not how the custom wedding dress experience is or should be!!! I’m so sorry yours went like this," another person said.

Someone else added: "TRAUMATIC I WOULD LITERALLY DIE I AM SO SORRY."

"The girls face in the back says it all," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, Jos posted a follow-up TikTok to viewers who were dying to know what wedding dress she ended up wearing.

She explained how she "didn't care if I didn't get my deposit back," and ended up getting an appointment at a bridal store two days after her custom dress fitting.

That's where the TikToker got a one-of-a-kind Marchesa dress, and a Vera Wang number for the reception - so things managed to work out for Jos in the end (albeit with some stress and cost).

