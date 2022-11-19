A guy who says he is a "time traveller" from the year 2671 has warned people to prepare for "very big things" set to occur next month.

TikToker Eno Alaric, (@RadiantTimeTraveler) has gone viral with his videos that supposedly give us insight into the future, and in one of the most recent videos he has told viewers to remember four upcoming dates in December - so better mark them in your calendars...

(Perhaps the more dates he highlights, the more - albeit minuscule - chance the prediction comes true).

"ATTENTION. Yes, I am a real time traveller, remember these 4 dates in December 2022," the on-screen text read, and his bio also states "From the year 2671, mankind is on the brink of destruction... Face Reveal at 1M."

With the addition of some tense music to set the atmosphere, he revealed events will occur on the following dates: December 8, 12 and 25.

"Very big things will happen on each of these dates, this will 100% prove that I am a real time traveller," Alaric added.

However, what will happen on these dates was not explained in the video but warned people to "stay safe."

So for all we know he could just be talking about the run-up to Christmas.

People were also sceptical in the comments section about the vague predictions.

One person said: "Yeah right, I still remember the four dates to remember in November. Lol."

"You said 10 people will receive super power on November 14 2022 that didn’t happen," another person wrote.

Someone else wrote: "Guys I'm a time traveler [from] the future. Remember the date December 25th it's a thing called Christmas."

It's not the first prediction Alaric has made, back in October he warned that a meteor will supposedly hit the Earth on December 8.

When December comes around, we'll have to keep an eye out for these events Alaric claims are to happen.

