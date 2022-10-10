A man who claims he's a time traveller from the future (2671 to be exact) has taken to TikTok to warn when a meteor will supposedly hit the Earth and its consequences.

TikToker Eno Alaric, (@RadiantTimeTraveler) has commanded people's attention and asked them to remember five upcoming dates (though he has a few videos with different dates so perhaps he's throwing crazy predictions out the to see if there is a minuscule possibility one sticks).

The first key date to keep note of is November 30 2022, where we will apparently say goodbye to nighttime as he claims a star will explode and this when the light reaches Earth," it will cause the sky to be "lit up for years to come."

Then not too long after this, the festive period will apparently look a lot different since, on December 8 2022, he claimed: "A large meteor hits Earth containing new types of metals and alien species."

Just when you thought the madness is over, another prediction for December 20 is a whopping 9.8 magnitude earthquake will "open a hole in the Mariana Trench," causing the release of the largest species (thought doesn't name what this is).





The new year doesn't provide any more good news as according to Alaric, "massive versions of many species" will be discovered on January 29 2023 such as a "3ft spider, 1ft ant, and 18ft bear."

Fast forward to March 1 2023, and the time traveller says "the first human breeds with a chimpanzee," to top it all off.

It appears all of us here on Earth will be really going through it in the unlikely event these are true - though at least humanity somehow managed to live on 649 years later... if we believe the time-traveller.

And if we do, we better buckle up for the event months to come.

