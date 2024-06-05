UK favourite crisp flavour banned across the EU over health scares

Us Brits love nothing better than a packet of crisps, after all, it's a snack staple and meal deal essential.

But if you're on the hunt for one particular crisp flavour while on holiday in Europe, you may be disappointed as the popular UK flavour has been banned over health concerns.

That's right, and the flavour that the European Union has banned is smoky bacon crisps.

The ban comes following research by the European Food Safety Authority which discovered a link between artificial smoke flavourings and potential health risks.

More specifically, the concerns are around genotoxicity which is the "ability of a chemical to damage the genetic material of cells."

"Changes or mutations to the genetic information within a cell may increase the risk of developing conditions like cancer and inherited diseases."

A ban has been put in place to avoid "worst case scenarios" and also because this toxicity is unable "to define a safe level" by the EFSA.

Since the report's findings, crisp manufacturers have disputed that there is no evidence to link this to cancer.

Following an agreement among EU members to ban the flavour back in April, it will take around two years for the flavour to be phased out.

Smoky bacon crisps are the only product to be banned, as anything that has the smoky flavouring found in products like dips or soups will also be removed from shelves.

The European Commission released a statement on the matter which read: “The Member States have endorsed a proposal from the Commission to not renew the authorisation of eight smoke flavourings for food. After a phase-out period, these flavourings will no longer be permitted for use in the EU.

“The relevant decisions are based on scientific assessments by the European Food Safety Authority which concluded that for all eight smoke flavourings assessed, genotoxicity concerns are either confirmed or can’t be ruled out.

"EFSA’s opinion is based on an updated methodology, assessing new data submitted by the applicants. It concerns the specific flavourings which can be added to food, and not the food itself.”

