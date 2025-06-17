UK-US trade deal announcement dubbed 'Monty Python sketch' over awkward blunders

A UK-US trade deal has been announced by US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Keir Starmer, but things didn’t quite go smoothly.

In an announcement made at the G7 meeting in Alberta, Canada, the two leaders came together to announce that a deal had been struck and signed, and they had the paperwork there to prove it.

Standing in front of the cameras, the duo spoke to the press, with Trump saying: “We all know the great Prime Minister of the UK and we just signed a document. This is…”

At that moment, Trump opened a black document folder, at which point several papers fell out and dropped to the ground.

Starmer quickly picked them up and joked: “Very important document”.

Trump then wrongly said, “So we have our trade agreement with the European Union (EU)”, and claimed, “it’s a fair deal for both”.

Starmer took over, reiterating it was a deal between the two countries, not the EU.

The disastrous announcement has been dubbed a “ Monty Python skit ” because of how calamitous it all was.

“I don’t think Trump knows what planet he’s on, let alone who he’s signing trade deals with,” someone on X/Twitter argued.

Another wrote: “A brain of cottage cheese.”

Someone else said: “Jesus. He doesn't even know what EU is.”

One person mocked: “Geography is hard.”

