Donald Trump appeared to suggest that no rain at his parade despite predictions must mean experts cannot possibly predict climate changes in 200 years.

Trump enjoyed a military parade on his birthday celebrating 250 years of the US Army that was branded 'underwhelming' online.

Journalist Aaron Rupar posted the clip online and wrote: "Trump suggests that the fact it didn’t rain on his military parade is a refutation of climate change."

Meanwhile protestors took over the streets of major cities for the "No Kings" protests against Trump and his administrations controversial immigration raids.

Trump rambled on about the weather at the parade after reports predicted 100 per cent chance of rain.

The president seemed to imply that because there had been no rain, he couldn't understand how we could possibly predict the climates changes in 100-200 years.

