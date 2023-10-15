Woman wipes dog poo on elderly neighbour's face and storms off

An American woman has got in trouble with the police for wiping dog poo on an elderly man's face.

28-year-old Florida woman Kali Robertson took her dog out for a walk on 8 October when she bumped into her elderly neighbor.

She was reportedly upset by the 76-year-old after they had a chat and so grabbed the bag of "unsecured bag of dog feces" and then shoved it in his face before storming off.

Local police arrested Robertson and charged her with battery – a third-degree felony.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge but Pinellas County authorities were able to match her doggie bags to the one she used on her neighbour.

How very revolting.

