In a food story we definitely didn’t see coming, a company which produces plant-based meat substitutes is calling for guinea pigs to be slapped with “fines” over false advertising because they're not really pigs.

THIS made the hilarious claim after a major farmers unions called for “meat-related terms” to be banned when it came to describing plant-based products.

Anyone who’s ever had a look down the veggie section of the frozen isle will be familiar with meat-free products which are described as vegan 'sausage’ rolls and ‘no-meat balls’.

However, according to the Ulster Farmers Union, packaging on plant-based items should be made clearer by removing meat terms like “chicken”, “sausages” and “burgers” completely [via UniLad].

Are these little critters in trouble? Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

THIS isn’t exactly happy with the claims, and they’ve hit back at the union by announcing their own set of demands – including the correct name for guinea pigs.

The company has launched a (very much tongue-in-cheek) manifesto, which includes "fines" for guinea pigs for “not being pigs”, as well as claiming that “spotted dick is a term only to be used by medical professionals”.

They’re also demanding that the company Currys should change its name “due to it not being a curry house”.

They weren’t done there, either, suggesting that catfish should change its name “as it does not purr”. They also say crisps should “no longer carry the names of meat on their packaging, for example Roast Beef should become Roasted Bovine Inspired”.

Do you agree with them?

On a slightly more serious note, THIS notes that the EU parliament took a vote on whether to introduce legislative protections for “meat-related terms” two years ago, but it wasn’t passed and it was concluded at the time that labels weren’t confusing.

