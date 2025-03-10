Woman horrified by 'unbelievable' Vinted order: 'I'm actually in shock'

A mortified Vinted buyer shared her experience on TikTok after receiving more than she bargained for.

Kat Hibberd (@kathrynhibberd) turned to the platform to showcase a pair of jogging pants she bought from Vinted, calling it "the worst Vinted order in history".

Kat ordered a Boohoo tracksuit listed as being in 'very good' condition. She said that none of the images featured any stains or defects. But when she received the pants and inspected them further, she found something that made her stomach churn.

"I understand stains and little marks like this being missed, right? I've just turned them over to check the back," she told fellow TikTokers. "How the f*** you gonna send out an item like that to somebody and list it as very good?"

When she held up the joggers, there was a gross, peculiar stain right on the crotch.





@kathrynhibberd I swear this kind of stuff only happens to me 😳🤢😂 #vintedstorytime #vintedfails #vintedfunny #vinteddrama #vintedsellers #vintedfail #vintedgonewrong #funnystorytime #shockingstorytime





It didn't take long for TikTokers to chime in on the action, with one humouring: "Perhaps they've been listed on the wrong site."

Another joked: "Lol this makes me feel so good about myself cause I had a customer ask me what fabric softener I use cause her item smelt so nice."

A third recalled a bizarre experience of their own: "I found a single malteaser in the pockets of a dungarees, but that’s taking the mick."

Meanwhile, another chimed in: "My son ordered a jacket and it came with a massive hole cut out the back. Where the security tag had been cut off."

