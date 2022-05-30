As the health of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin appears to be in decline, some are questioning if the Kremlin is currently using a body double to cover up his death.

For months, rumours of Putin's declining health have swirled around as some believe he has blood cancer and bathes in deer antler extract. Meanwhile, a TikTok claiming he has the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease went viral.

The leader has kept any personal issues very close to his chest, but according to MI6 experts, Putin’s death would likely be covered up for weeks, if not months.

An alleged MI6 source told the Daily Star Sunday that recent media appearances could have been pre-recorded.

They even believe that Putin’s recent appearance at the Moscow Victory Day Parade at the beginning of May could, however unlikely, have been a body double.

An intelligence source claimed: “Putin is very ill and when he dies his death will be kept secret for weeks, if not months.

“There is also the possibility that he is already dead. It’s impossible to know.

“It is believed that Putin has employed body doubles in the past when he has been unwell and the Kremlin could be doing so now.

“Putin is the head of a small group of senior officials who are completely loyal to him.

“The real fear (for his cronies) is that once his death is announced there could be a Kremlin coup and Russian generals will want to withdraw from Ukraine.

“Putin’s death will leave them powerless and vulnerable so they have a vested interest in saying that Putin is alive – when the reverse could be true.”

While it is unlikely that using a body double would work for an extended period, rumours of declining health appear to have been confirmed by a Russian spy.

An FSB officer claimed Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive” and claimed he “is losing his eyesight due to illness”.

A Russian oligarch with ties to the Kremlin was also reportedly recorded saying Putin is “very ill with blood cancer”.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has denied the speculation of Putin's ill health. Lavrov told France's TF1: "I don't think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment."

