In the ten months since Russia invaded Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has rarely been seen in an outfit other than his olive green shirt and pants and he plans to keep it that way - for now.

As the face of a nation in conflict, Zelensky, 44, has to remain steady and strong and he does this, partially, through his rugged but predictable appearance.

Opting out of business casual clothing, Zelensky chooses to face all public officials, and his people, dressed the same way.

His outfits are a reminder of wartime in Ukraine, where people are fighting for freedom.

So it was no surprise when the Ukrainian President showed up at the White House on Wednesday in his typical outfit.

Standing beside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, the Ukrainian President sported an olive green jumper with the Ukrainian coat of arms stitched onto it, green pants, and brown boots.

The only way Zelensky plans to break his dress code is when Ukraine is victorious, according to journalist Christopher Miller.

In a tweet, Miller revealed that Zelensky spoke to him personally about his outfit and "a war beard."

"Zelensky told me he wouldn’t go back to wearing a suit and tie and shaving his beard until Ukrainian victory in the war," Miller wrote on Twitter.

The beard emerged on Zelensky's face this year after the war.

Miller says Zelensky chose to grow out his "war beard" but it may stay because Zelensky's wife, Olena Zelenska, "likes his scruff."

@ChristopherJM

While several people have been critical of Zelensky's attire, believing it to be too casual for the president of a country, others find it inspiring to see a person of power wear the same clothes as his people.

No doubt, Zelensky's olive green outfits will forever be synonymous with strong leadership and determination.

And until the day Russia retreats from Ukraine, Zelensky will continue sporting the iconic olive green.

