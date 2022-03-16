On Wednesday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addressed US Congress to implore the US to provide more aid to Ukraine as Russia continues to bombard cities and one economist didn't find Zelensky's clothing professional enough.

It is day 19 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than two million Ukrainians have fled the country, and major cities are crumbling from Russian bombs.

In an effort to obtain more aid from across the globe, Zelensky has held video call meetings with several organizations and governments. Earlier in March the Ukrainian President virtually addressed the EU and Members of Parliament in the UK.

Each time Zelensky virtually addresses a group, the president wears casual clothing and calls from a secret location in Ukraine.

But Peter Schiff, an American economist and financial commentator, did not find Zelensky's outfit endearing. Schiff tweeted on Wednesday criticizing Zelensky's lack of professional attire following his virtual meeting with Congress.

Schiff's tweet was met with immediate backlash by other Twitter users urging Schiff to be more empathetic with the Ukrainian President.

"Dude, not only is he in a war-zone, where I'm sure it's hard to get a suit press and dry clean, but even if it was possible, it's favorable for people to see him as one of them sharing the struggle," Jonathan replied to Schiff.



Schiff defended his stance, saying "He would not have had to press a suit. I'm sure he had a clean suit hanging in the same closet as his t-shirts. Plus even if there were not suits available, maybe a long-sleeved shirt with a collar."

Zelensky had made it abundantly clear to the people of Ukraine that he stands with them in the fight against Russia. When offered to fly out of Ukraine for his own safety, Zelensky denied it.



The Ukrainian president famously asked citizens to not hang his photo in their homes upon his election, instead "hang photos of your children there, and before every decision, look them in the eye.”

