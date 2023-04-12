Republican compares trans people to 'X-Men' – missing the point of the characters entirely

Florida Republican Webster Barnaby has compared transgender people to the comic-book characters the X-Men, likening them to "mutants" and "demons" during a debate about trans rights.

On Tuesday (11 April), Barnaby was discussing a bill named "Safety in Private Spaces Act", which would require people to use the restroom aligning with their birth gender.

"I’m looking at society today, and it’s like I’m watching an X-Men movie," he said. "It’s like we have mutants living among us on planet Earth."

The irony of his bizarre X-Men reference is that the fictional Marvel characters symbolise people from marginalised groups and their struggles for equality and acceptance in society.

"We have people that live among us today on planet Earth that are happy to display themselves as if they were mutants from another planet," he continued in the House Commerce Committee. "This is the planet Earth, where God created men male and women female."

He went on to refer to himself as a "proud, Christian, conservative Republican", before once again launching into another offensive rant.

"The lord rebuke you, Satan, and all of your demons and all of your imps who come parade before us," he said.

"That’s right, I called you demons and imps, who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world."

Many speakers, some of which were transgender, spoke out against the bill including Democratic and Republicans were taken aback by Barnaby's comments.

"I just really want to let you all know that there are many who understand and support you," Democratic State Rep Kristen Arrington said as per Politico.

Republican Chase Tramont went on to tell the crowd, "You're not an evil being. I believe that you’re fearfully and wonderfully made, and I want you to live your life well."

Barnaby later issued a half-hearted apology for his comments.



"I referred to trans people as demons," Barnaby said. "I would like to apologise to the trans community for referring to you as demons."

