Fans delighted as Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' reaches number one

Fans are ecstatic to learn that Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' has been crowned the UK's official Christmas number one – 39 years after its initial release.



'Last Christmas' was first released in December 1984 by pop duo George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, but was famously beaten to the top spot by Band Aid’s charity single 'Do They Know It’s Christmas?'

The festive track has now made history as the longest-ever journey to make it to the top spot in time for Christmas Day, according to the Official Charts Company.

Ridgeley said: “'Last Christmas' has finally ascended to the much-cherished and sought-after Official Christmas number one, which was always the main goal.



“George would be beside himself (that) after all of these years, (we’ve) finally obtained Christmas number one. Yog (Michael) said that he wrote Last Christmas with the intention of writing a Christmas number one.

“It’s mission accomplished.”

Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video) www.youtube.com





Ridgeley said it was a “huge disappointment” for the pair not to reach the top spot in 1984 as they believed it was “nailed on”.

“Had it not been for Band Aid’s 'Do They Know It’s Christmas?', it probably would’ve been number one,” the 60-year-old said.

“Thwarted for many years subsequent to that – the perennial bridesmaid – over recent years it seems it’s become part of the fabric of Christmas for a lot of people.

“Christmas number one has been a long-held ambition for Yog (Michael) and I, and for the fans, too. It’ll mean a lot to Wham!’s legacy – it’s the crowning glory.”

Ridgeley said the song was “conceived as a Christmas number one” as Michael had “lofty ambitions for himself as a songwriter”, before the band split in 1986.

Michael, who had an extensive solo career with singles including 'Careless Whisper', died on Christmas Day in 2016 aged 53.

“Our fans will have a real sense of achievement and pride in the fact it’s become Christmas number one,” Ridgeley added.





























































'Last Christmas' is now the UK’s third biggest song of all time with a combined lifetime total of 5.34 million chart units, the Official Charts Company said.







