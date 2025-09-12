Sometimes, two worlds collide that simply don't make sense, and the most recent iteration of that is Louis Theroux linking up with none other than controversial influencer, HSTikkyTokky.

The user, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, currently has 132,000 on TikTok, however, he's had a number of accounts deleted, meaning his true following is likely much higher.

He started out making fitness videos on the platform, before expanding into tips on building wealth, including trading crypto.

However, the influencer, who is based between Dubai and Marbella, Spain, has also been at the centre of a number of controversies, including police manhunt which saw him flee the UK after being wanted for several driving offences, and his ongoing treatment of women. HSTikkyTokky has claimed the story is "fabricated" to "make me look guilty”.

Now, the interest of his followers has been piqued further, as he's been spotted hanging out with a filming crew and BBC royalty, Louis Theroux in recent weeks.

HSTikkyTokky has been sharing behind-the-scenes footage of what has been claimed as an 'upcoming Netflix documentary' involving him and Theroux, and Indy100 has contacted both the BBC and the streaming platform for further clarity. The BBC have since confirmed they have no involvement.

One incident taken during filming sees the documentary legend seemingly call the police on an unknown friend of Sullivan's, after he reportedly assaulted someone on camera.

He has confirmed in a recent video that it's about "masculine influencers", prompting speculation that it'll actually explore the rise of toxic masculinity, not least thanks to the popularity of Andrew Tate. He's even noted he thinks it could be "hit piece" against him.

In BTS footage, the pair talk about the 23-year-old's unconventional approach to dating and asking out women.

Things take a bizarre turn when in another clip, HSTikkyTokky quizzes Theroux on whether he was friends with disgraced TV presenter, Jimmy Saville. "What have you got to say for yourself?", he asks.

Theroux responds: "Well, I helped to expose him while he was alive...he's dead so I can't be friends with him."

Sullivan went on to accuse Theroux of being involved in "freak offs" (the term used in the Diddy lawsuit to describe drug-fuelled orgies) with Saville, leaving the journalist speechless.

Other footage shows the film crew surrounding Sullivan while he's lifting weights on camera.

More recent footage shows Sullivan's mother, Elaine Sullivan, being interviewed by Theroux alongside her son, and the pair begin exchanging tense words over Jimmy Savile once more, as well as a number of other topics, including the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

They both then later went on a livestream to brand Theroux's questioning as "pre-meditated", with Sullivan claiming he "cooked" him with his own questioning.

But for now, no other details have been released on the project.

