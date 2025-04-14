Singer Katy Perry has shared a glimpse into the last-minute preparations before blasting off to space in Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin spacecraft with an all-female crew.

Perry will be joined by Bezos's bride-to-be, Lauren Sánchez, presenter Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, producer Kerianne Flynn, and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.

Turning to Instagram while donning a blue jumpsuit, Perry shared BTS footage of the spacecraft with her name on one of the seats.

Perry broke into song as she showcased the capsule, before humorously teasing: "I think I’m going to sing. I’m going to sing a little bit. I’m going to sing in space.’

"We are the taking up space crew and of course that saying has had a different meaning to it, but I think it’s now the first time ever that it’s a double entendre," she said.

"I do believe this! I’m not going to say I can’t believe I’m here because I believe that believing your dreams and saying that is actually how you make your dreams come true."

In the caption, Perry described the upcoming experience as a dream of hers for 15 years.

"Tomorrow that dream becomes a reality," she continued.

"The Taking Up Space Crew launches tomorrow morning at 7am CT and I am SO honoured to be alongside 5 other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all female flight space crew!"

Thousands of fan comments and messages of support flooded her post, with one writing: "So proud of you! So happy for you! Such a beautiful historical moment!!!!!! Sending you so much love as you blast off!"

Another shared: "Be careful, mom! I love u (please, perform E.T. for us)."

A third quipped: "You made history already! Everything will be fine. Enjoy the universe mom."

Meanwhile, another penned: "GO MOTHER GO!!! What another crazy thing to add to your resume. We are so proud of you."

