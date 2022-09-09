Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has today died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Her death sets in motion a chain of events, and the country will be in an official period of mourning expected to last 10 days as part of something reportedly known as Operation London Bridge.

There will also be a minute's silence on D Day, with the days following called D Day plus the number of days that have passed.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Her son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King.

The Queen will be buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel.

But what about pubs?

There is nothing to suggest pubs must close due to the death of the Queen. Of course, individual landlords and proprietors can decide to shut up shop should they desire to do so, but it is not in the mourning plan.

Some shops may close but employers are not instructed to give staff days off unless on the National Day of Mourning for the Queen's funeral which will reportedly be on Saturday 17th September. Some may operate on reduces hours while banks will be closed.

Theatres will operate as usual but performances will see a dimming of the lights and the national anthems played. It's likely that sporting events across the nation will also be cancelled.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.