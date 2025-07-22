William and Kate release new photo of George to celebrate his 12th birthday

Prince George has turned 12, with the Prince and Princess of Wales releasing a new photograph of their eldest child to mark the occasion.

The future king – one year away from being a teenager – is pictured outdoors, smiling and relaxed as he leans on a rustic wooden gate in Norfolk.

George is wearing a white checked shirt with rolled up sleeves and a dark green fleece gilet, and a blue and white friendship bracelet can be seen on his left wrist as he rests his folded arms on the gate.

The image, posted on Kensington Palace’s social media, was taken by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year.

It was accompanied by the message: “Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!” followed by a cake emoji.

George, whose birthday falls during his summer break from school, has one year left at his prep school Lambrook before he moves on to his senior school – with either Eton or Marlborough College thought to be the frontrunners.

The Prince of Wales and Prince George at Wimbledon (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The prince joined his parents and sister Princess Charlotte at the Wimbledon men’s final earlier this month, where he used a fan to keep cool in the Royal Box in the blazing afternoon sun.

In June, George was seen nudging his boisterous younger brother Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave more calmly at the crowd following the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

William and Kate leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London with their newborn son, Prince George, in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Dominic Lipinski

He made his debut in front of the world’s media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother’s arms.