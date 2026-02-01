SNL's 1000th episode will be remembered for many reasons.

It'll be known as the episode where Alexander Skarsgård became the first Swedish person to host the show, Cardi B returned as musical guest after seven years, and Pete Davidson came back just to roast ICE over their handling of detentions in the US.

The comedian, who served as a cast member from 2014-2022, returned as White House Border Czar Tom Homan, tasked with lecturing ill-informed ICE agents about how not to get filmed doing...well, the wrong thing.

It comes after two shootings in Minneapolis by federal agents, prompting mass protests across the nation.

“My name is Tom Homan,” Davidson began. “Now I’m sure a lot of you are wondering why Greg Bovino, the last guy, was dismissed. I wanna stress that it wasn’t because he did a bad job or publicly lied about the shooting of an American citizen or even, oh, dressed like a Nazi. It was that he was filmed doing these things."

He continues: “I’m here now and we need to tighten up. That starts with remembering the mission objective. Now, who could tell me why we’re here in Minneapolis?”

Quickly, the fake ICE agents make it clear they have no idea what's going on.

"Pass", one says, while another suggests, "This could be wrong, but army".

Laughter erupts when it's suggested their tactics are to distract from the Epstein Files, to which Davidson as Homan quips: “Nope, we actually just released those to distract from this, you know, which is ironic because we did this to distract from those."

He then tries again: “Let’s talk about use of force. When do we want to use force? … It’s kind of a trick question, because we actually don’t want to use force. Remember, the job ultimately is about keeping America safe from … what?”





"This could be wrong but...Don Lemon?", one agent asks, referring to the former CNN host recently charged over an anti-ICE church protest. Abbe Lowell, Lemon's lawyer, called the arrest an "unprecedented attack on the First Amendment."

When it becomes clear that the ICE agents are unsalvageable, Homan simply concludes, "Maybe just try not to get filmed!”

The sketch has since gone viral.

"Looks like SNL won't need writers anymore. They can just create skits of what actually happens in the White House everyday", one fan wrote.

"This is too kind to Tom Homan", another joked.

"These skits are such a mundane understatement of what's happening in real life", a third added.

