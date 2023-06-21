Upset about being single? Maybe you shouldn't be.

A new report has found single women are happier than those in relationships.

The research from consumer analyst Mintel, found that 61 percent of British women are happy about being single, in comparison to 49 per cent of single men.

The poll also revealed that 75 per cent of single women, but only 65 per cent of single men, haven’t been searching for a relationship in the past year.

The difference was most noticeable in those aged 45-65 – 32 per cent of women were happy being single, whilst only 19 per cent of men felt the same.

Dr Emily Grundy, from the University of Essex, UK, explained that women in relationships have to put in more effort and labour than men, so being in a relationship amounts to quite a lot of work.

"There's evidence that women spend longer on domestic tasks than men and I think they also do more emotional work – so they still do more housework and cooking and things as well as more emotional labour," Grundy told The Telegraph.

She also expressed that men tend to rely on their partners, whilst women are more likely to have close friends and social circles.

"Certainly, there's a common finding from a lot of studies that women who don't have a partner tend to do more social activities and [have] more friends,” Grundy added.

