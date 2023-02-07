Woodpecker manages to 'destroy' home with thousands of acorns

A woodpecker caused chaos when it filled a home with thousands of acorns.

Homeowners in California were forced to call pest control when the woodpecker used a house's wall cavity as food storage, leading meal worms to start coming out of the walls.

Pest controllers cut open a hole in the wall, allowing a total of 318kg of acorns to fall out.

Nick's Extreme Pest Control posted images of the situation on Facebook.

"Bird was a bit of a hoarder," Nick Castro said. "Filled up about 8 garbage bags full of acorns weighing in about 700 lbs. Unreal never came across something like this."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





"You would think this bird had stored food all over. Clear woodpecker holes all over the house. Acorns stored all over siding and trim," Castro added in a comment. "Completely destroyed exterior of house with all the holes everywhere."

"This bird was crazy we actually saw him there when we were there putting more in the holes he created," Castro added.

Marie Kondo... you're needed.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.