Map reveals which country has the largest average penis size

Let's be honest who isn't obsessed with the size of male genitalia?

Although it's a very dated trope now, men love to judge their masculinity based on how big their goods are below the waste and even though size doesn't matter it hasn't stopped films and television shows from making jokes about men who aren't as well endowed as others (See Euphoria for example).

Actor Orlando Bloom was once snapped paddleboarding completely naked and although his organ was censored the shadow still very much describing the outline, amateur trigonometrists began their calculations to compare with other celebrities like Justin Bieber.



So, rather than focus on specific people, lets look at trends around the world.

Back in 2015, Mandatory compiled various sources to provide average measurements of penis sizes for countries around the world.

We've made them into a map, because that's obviously what needed to be done with this information.

To open the full size version click here (Picture: Carto)

The top ten are as follows:

Congo 7.1 Ecuador 6.9 Ghana 6.8 Colombia 6.7 Venezuela 6.7 Lebanon 6.6 Bolivia 6.5 Hungary 6.5 Jamaica 6.4 Panama 6.4

Out of the 80 countries, the UK ranks a slightly below average 54th.

