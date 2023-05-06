Even critics of the monarchy think Zadok the Priest is an ‘absolute banger’

If there’s one thing the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest will try to tell us, it’s that music can unite us all.

But before that, as King Charles III continues to enjoy his weekend as the newly crowned monarch, both royalists and republicans are agreeing that one particular song played during the coronation is quite the tune.

We’re talking about “Zadok the Priest”, the coronation anthem written by the German-British composer George Frideric Handel for the crowning of King George II in 1727. It played on Saturday as the King was anointed with holy oil behind screens shielding the “sacred” moment from public view.

The anointing – which uses an ampulla in the shape of an eagle containing the secret oil, and a golden spoon – sees the oil placed on the monarch’s head, breast and hands.

It’s one of the ceremony’s spiritual moments, as it relates to the anointing of King Solomon by - you guessed it – Zadok the priest, as written in the Bible.

Kings 1:38 and 1:39 reads: “So Zadok the priest, Nathan the prophet … went down and had Solomon ride on King David’s mule and brought him to Gihon. There Zadok the priest took the horn of oil from the tent and anointed Solomon.

“Then they blew the trumpet, and all the people said, ‘Long live King Solomon!’”

This is referenced in “Zadok the Priest” itself, with the lyrics to the song being: “Zadok the priest / And Nathan the prophet / Anointed Solomon king / And all the people / Rejoiced, rejoiced, rejoiced.”

Pretty self-explanatory, that.

Oh, and for the football fans reading this, you may recognise the song from the Champions League, but it’s not quite the same.

Handel’s composition was borrowed by musician Tony Britten to create the anthem for the football competition from 1992, and comes with its own unique lyrics.

Although amidst all of this, we can’t help but wonder if it’s possible for other countries around the world to get a Handel (sorry) on just what’s going on in the UK today…

