Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed called out a Fox News host for avoiding real topics in favour of “culture war” talking points.

Democrat El-Sayed appeared on Fox News for an interview with Jesse Watters where he was forced to point out how Watters was giving him the “greatest hits” of culture war questions.

“Jesse, you have not asked me one time about the issues that people actually care about in Michigan,” El-Sayed said. As if to prove his point, a chyron banner at the bottom of the screen read, “Sex change surgeries for minors?”.

El-Sayed continued: “You don't want to talk about gas prices. You don't want to talk about groceries. You don’t want to talk about health care. You don’t want to talk about this stupid trade war that’s about to destroy Michigan’s economy … You want to bring up all this culture war. I’m not here to fight a culture war. I’m here to fight the affordability crisis that people are facing.”

Moments afterwards, Watters asked what El-Sayed thought about men playing in women’s sports.

“I’m running for US Senate, Jesse. It’s insane. I’m out here trying to take on the health care crisis and big pharma, and you’re asking me about who gets to play what sports. It’s silly. People can’t take you seriously.”

His response was widely praised.

“This should become the default response to all conservative culture war garbage,” someone argued.

Another said: “This is how it's done. Stay on message and don't engage in their silly culture war bs.”

“People do not give a f*** who plays what sport. We want free healthcare and economic relief.

“Fox News does not give a f*** about your financial situation and Abdul is doing a great job pointing that out,” another argued.

“All of this,” another commented.

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