Alastair Campbell brands Boris Johnson a 'useless, lying crook'

Alastair Campbell launched a scathing rant against Boris Johnson during an appearance on Sky News this morning (24 June) as even more Conservative seats were lost during a by-election.

“[The public] are fed up with this cabinet of nodding dogs propping him up...At least Oliver Dowden has had the guts to bark a little”, he blasted, insisting Johnson should "never have been prime minister".

He quickly added: "For heaven's sake will the Conservative Party put the country out of its misery & get rid of this useless, lying, crook!"

