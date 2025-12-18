Donald Trump trips over numbers as he announces 'warrior dividend' for US troops

Donald Trump stumbled over a key figure during his Christmas address after tripping up on the amount of military bonuses he claimed service members would receive.

While announcing the payments as part of his year-end speech, the president appeared to confuse the number, pausing and correcting himself mid-sentence as he struggled to land on the correct sum.

The awkward moment quickly spread online, with critics mocking the gaffe and questioning Trump’s attention to detail.

Although the address was intended to project strength and generosity toward the armed forces, the numerical slip instead became one of its most talked-about moments.

