JD Vance laughs off 'conspiracy' comments from viral Vanity Fair article

Vice President JD Vance has laughed off being tagged a “conspiracy theorist” after a Vanity Fair profile quoted White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles saying he’s been one “for a decade.”

Speaking at an event in Pennsylvania, Vance brushed off the label, saying he’s only a conspiracy theorist when the theories turn out to be true, and joked that he and Wiles have long teased about it privately.

Vance rounded off comments about the viral interview by saying he hopes his team have learnt their lesson to give less interviews to mainstream media after the article has been branded online "the greatest trolling article in history."

