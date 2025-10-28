Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Donald Trump ’s “low IQ” jibe with a perfect follow-up question about his own cognitive health.

On Monday (27 October), speaking to the press while onboard Air Force One, US president Trump slammed two female, women of colour Democratic politicians AOC and Jasmine Crockett as “low IQ” and also seemed to brag about doing well on a test which many have claimed actually sounds more like a dementia test.

Trump mentioned having to answer questions about recognising animals, which is a feature of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test – one that is regularly used by physicians to assess for cognitive impairment. The test also includes a clock-drawing task that requires the participant to draw an analogue clock face displaying a specific time.

In response to the “low IQ” comments about her, AOC hit back on X/Twitter, pointedly asking Trump: “Hello Mr. President!

“Out of curiosity, did those doctors ask you to draw a clock by any chance? Was that part hard for you, too?

“Asking for 340 million people.”

And she wasn’t the only person to allude to that being a concern.

Gavin Newsom said: “Most people don’t take that many cognitive tests unless a doctor is worried.”

