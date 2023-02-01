Labour MP 'bombarded' with death and rape threats for criticising Andrew Tate

A Labour MP has said she was "bombarded" with death and rape threats after criticising Andrew Tate.

Speaking in parliament during a debate about policing, Alex Davies-Jones, the Labour MP for Pontypridd, thanked her own police force for the support she received over the abuse she said she got in her "inbox and my office".

She said: "I'd like to put on record my own thanks to... all of the local police in my south Wales area who have been an immense support to me in the recent weeks after I have spoken out about the horrendous abuse and behaviour of Andrew Tate online.

"As a result, my own inbox and my office have been bombarded with death threats, rape threats."

The MP said the police response had been "brilliant", but added "sadly this isn't the case for everyone who experiences the same".

It comes after the MP raised concerns about the British-American online influencer, who has been detained in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation, and said school children could be "brainwashed" by him during a session of PMQs.

She said: "Teachers are now having to develop their own resources to re-educate boys who are being brainwashed online by his deeply toxic messaging."

She also said prime minister Rishi Sunak had been "too slow" in his response to Tate's "vile misogyny".

Following his arrest in Romania, Tate will remain in detention until late February after a judge granted a request to extend his detention by 30 days for a second time.

Tate denies the allegations against him and speaking about his prison experience has claimed that he was put in a cell without light and it had all kinds of "cockroaches" and "bedbugs" that were his "only friends at night."

