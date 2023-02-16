Nicola Sturgeon had the perfect comeback to Andy Murray's ace response to her resignation.

Yesterday the first minister announced she would be resigning from her role after eight years in the post. She told journalists at a press conference she knew the “time is now” for her to stand down after leading the party for more than eight years – adding that it was “right for me, for my party and for my country”.

In response, tennis player Murray joked that he was interested in the role, tweeting that her resignation left an "interesting vacancy".

And Sturgeon gave him a cheeky endorsement, complete with a wink and laughing crying face emoji.

Sturgeon leaves a power vacuum that is unlikely to be filled by Murray.

Instead, candidates who could become the next first minister include John Swinney, Angus Robertson, Kate Forbes and Neil Gray.

Maybe they should all challenge Murray in a tennis match, with whoever does the best becomes the next leader.

