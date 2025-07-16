Warning: Spoilers ahead

Everybody stay calm, because first episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 landed on Amazon Prime on Wednesday morning (16 July) - and we can confirm everyone is already hooked on it.

We won't give too much away on the storyline (you're going to want to watch it after all, aren't you?), but we can confirm season 3 picks up after a four-year time jump (given season two came out in 2022, it makes sense), and has 11 episodes.

If you were a Ginny & Georgia fan, we think you'll love this one.

Watch the trailer here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The opener of season 3 sees Belly (Lola Tung) finishing up her junior year of college and well into planning her summer of romance with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). But then, surprise, surprise, who returns to the scene, but Conrad (Christopher Briney) himself? As is with every good romance, she's now going to be forced to choose between the two brothers once again.

And just in case you forgot what happened in season 2, we find out that since season one, Susannah has died, and now the Fishers are about to fight to get hold of the Cousins house before it gets sold by her half-sister.

Belly and Conrad date and subsequently break up, and she gets closer to Jeremiah when her former beau goes missing in the middle of his exams - but ultimately, she ends up choosing him over his brother by the end of the season anyway. That doesn't mean it's over for Conrad, though.

This is going to be one juicy TV show.

With the initial episodes now live, fans have been reacting as they're watching the show's third and final instalment, and the consensus is in: It's everything they wanted.

The show's return was a lot for people to handle.

Conrad's grand return isn't going to be forgotten anytime soon.

If Belly gives up Paris for Jeremiah, fans won't be happy.

The show even dropped an Easter Egg from Jenny Han's other successful book, To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

It sure sounds like Conrad's ready to put up a fight for Belly.

Will there be a Summer I Turned Pretty season 4?

You're probably not going to want to hear this, but no, not right now - however, Jenny Han absolutely hasn't ruled it out in the future.

“If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if [the stars] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped,” she said when asked the all-important question. “It really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell.”

Consider us waiting patiently.

