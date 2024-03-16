A 'Barack Obama' gas station in Ireland has gone viral

TikTok have just discovered a very... unique gas station, centred around Barack Obama.

On Ireland's M7 highway sits an Obama-themed gas station, named the Barack Obama Plaza. It contains bronze statues of both the former President and First Lady, souvenir coins, magnets, mugs, cardboard cutouts, and recognition of his ancestral heritage.

Many discovered the gas station's existence thanks Emily Howard, who posted the now-viral TikTok.

Speaking to The Daily Dot, Howard said: "I thought [visiting the Barack Obama Plaza] would be a hilarious surprise for my fiancé, and it was made better that he fell asleep in the passenger seat, and when he woke up, he was greeted by the statues of the Obamas in front of the Plaza."





@artdazenc Bringing back the Irish Obama song just in time for St. Paddy’s because this gas station is just so funny #ireland #moneygall #barackobamaplaza #obama #roadtrip #tipperary

The gas station was opened in 2014 to commemorate the former President's visit to the nearby town of Moneygall, the birthplace of his great-great-great-grandfather.

Under Howard's TikTok many were shocked but delighted at the existence of such a place.

"Ngl this is on my list of activities whenever I go to Ireland," read one comment.

Whilst another user wrote, "I already wanted to go to Ireland. No need to make it more appealing than it already is."

Within the gas station is also a museum exhibition titled, "From Moneygall to the White House: The Influence of the Irish Abroad”. Unsurprisingly, the exhibition again features lots of homages to Obama, but also highlights other Irish-American U.S. Presidents such as Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and John F. Kennedy.

Despite all this, Howard said the weirdest part of the Barack Obama Plaza was "the air pump outside in honour of Conan O'Brien."

Speaking on the Late Late Show in January this year, O'Brien called the pump "a big honour" and added that the gas station "is the greatest tribute to any American president."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.