New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) praised the UK political system for "making corrections" by ousting former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

While answering questions on her Instagram Story, AOC decided to respond to an inquiry about how the rest of the world is viewing the UK following the "embarrassing" situation with Truss.



Rather than use the question to mock the UK or speak in favor of the US, Ocasio-Cortez said she respected the UK parliamentary system.

"Can't speak for the rest of the world, but honestly I respect the UK for having a political system that is responsive and independent enough to swiftly make corrections in situations such as these," AOC wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday night.

She went on to praise the UK parliament for being able to "afford a greater level of independence and accountability than the US".

Comparing the US to the UK, AOC said the US's two-party political system forces politicians to have more limited opinions.

This is because those elected as leaders of their party are forced to align with all their party's ideology to remain in power.

The US's two-party political system has been criticized for years. Many people believe much of the US's problems could be solved by introducing more political parties and taking them as seriously as the Republicans and Democrats.

Although the UK has faced a humiliating situation by having its Prime Minister ousted less than two months after taking office, AOC believes it's better that way than forcing an unfit candidate to remain in power.

"Think about it: We had Trump for four entire years! No take backs! Imagine being stuck like that," AOC wrote. "Now THAT's embarrassing."

The congresswoman is seeking re-election in New York in November.

