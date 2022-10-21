As the US midterm elections approach, both Representatives and Senators from every state are holding rallies, town halls, and more to get constituents to vote for them, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

At several of AOC's town halls, the progressive Democrat has been heckled by people in the crowd.

Last week, several people interrupted the congresswoman's town hall shouting at her for supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia.

"You've voting to start a third nuclear war with Russia and China," one person yelled at AOC on October 12th. The person accused AOC of sending money to Ukrainian Nazis.

Other hecklers screamed things like "you're a progressive socialist" and blamed the congresswoman for increasing tensions with Russia.

At another town hall in Queens on October 19th, a group of protesters interrupted the event to advocate for AOC's opponent Republican Tina Forte.

The group chanted "AOC has got to go" leading the 33-year-old to dance to their sing-songy chant.

The hecklers interrupted AOC's speech on multiple occasions by shouting anti-LGBTQ+ things and blaming the congresswoman for crime in New York's 14th district.

AOC has been a polarizing figure in politics since she first took office in 2019 but as elections approach the attitude towards her from anti-AOC people has become more aggressive.

The election will take place on November 8th.

