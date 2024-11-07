Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have issued a statement following Vice President Kamala Harris losing the US election to President-elect Donald Trump.

Taking to social media, the couple congratulated Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance but also admitted it was "obviously not the outcome we had hoped for" but wished for a "peaceful transfer of power".

"Over the last few weeks and through Election Day, millions of Americans cast their votes – not just for president, but for leaders at every level. Now the results are in, and we want to congratulate President Trump and Senator Vance on their victory.

"This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures to former first lady Michelle Obama Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The pair then went on to praise Harris's "remarkable" election campaign with her running mate Governor Tim Walz who they both described as "two extraordinary public servants".

"Michelle and I could not be prouder of Vice President Harris and Governor Walz – two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign. And we will always be grateful to the staff and volunteers who poured their heart and soul into electing public servants they truly believed in."

Next, there was a reflection on the current political climate around the world and how events in recent years such as the pandemic and the cost of living have "created headwinds for democratic incumbents" including in the US.

"The good news is that these problems are solvable – but only if we listen to each other, and only if we abide by the core constitutional principles and democratic norms that made this country great."

To conclude, the statement read: "In a country as big and diverse as ours, we won’t always see eye-to-eye on everything. But progress requires us to extend good faith and grace – even to people with whom we deeply disagree. That’s how we’ve come this far, and it’s how we’ll keep building a country that is more fair and more just, more equal and more free."

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In the comments section, many were urging Michelle Obama to run for office in the next US election which will take place in four years in 2028.

One person said: "Michelle Obama please come save us in 2028, we need you."

"MICHELLE OBAMA 2028 BUTTON =>>>" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Michelle Obama & Kamala Harris 2028! Let’s make it happen!!"

"When will you run Michelle? We need you!" a fourth person commented.

Previously, there was speculation earlier this year that Michelle would be parachuted in to replace Joe Biden on the 2024 ballot which her office denied.

“As former first lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” said Crystal Carson, director of communications for her office told NBC News at the time.

"Mrs Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s re-election campaign.”

An Ipsos poll from July found that Michelle was the only hypothetical candidate to definitively defeat Trump and also topped the charts in favorability among registered voters.

Four years is some time away so we'll have to wait and see if Michelle will put herself in contention to run for office at the next election...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.