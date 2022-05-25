Former Texas Representative Beto O'Rourke interrupted Governor Greg Abbott's press conference on the Robb Elementary School shooting to make important points about gun control - only to be yelled at by the Uvalde mayor.

Sitting alongside Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, Mayor of Uvalde Don McLaughlin, and other notable Texans like Senator Ted Cruz, Abbott said mental health problems are to blame for the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

As the Texas Governor passed the microphone to Lieutenant Patrick, O'Rourke approached the stage interrupting the press conference to tell off the people on stage.

O'Rourke seemingly directed his comments to Governor Abbott although what O'Rourke initially said was inaudible.

Immediately Cruz told O'Rourke to "sit down" while Lieutenant Patrick said, "You're out of line and an embarrassment."

Despite several people yelling at him, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate continued to give his speech while security and the press swarmed him.

"The next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing," O'Rourke said as security tried to escort him out. "This is totally predictable."

Abbott did not address the gunman, 18-year-old Salvator Ramos', ability to obtain two assault rifles shortly after his 18th birthday during the press conference. Although he confirmed Ramos has no known mental health illness history.

"Sir you are out of line!" McLaughlin yelled at O'Rourke three times. As O'Rourke stopped speaking McLaughlin yelled after him, "I can't believe you're a sick son of a b***h that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue."

Before leaving the auditorium, the former Texas representative turned to the stage and pointed at Abbott.

"This is on you. Until you choose to do something different, this will continue to happen," O'Rourke said. "Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday."

O'Rourke proceeded to host an impromptu press conference outside the auditorium.

On social media, the video of O'Rourke interrupting the press conference went viral, racking up over a million views.

"Beto is speaking for MILLIONS of Texans. He's not an embarrassment, he's a hero!! Thank you, Beto, for standing up when others couldn't!!," Donna wrote.

"Why is it "out of line" for a Texan to stand up at a public press conference and demand accountability after 21 Texans were murdered by the laws set forth by those very officials?" A Twitter user wrote.

O'Rourke is currently running against Abbott for Texas governor.

