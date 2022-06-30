The UK and US may have a "special relationship," but it seems that a casual fist bump is off the cards as far as Joe Biden is concerned after he left Boris Johnson hanging.

Awkward...

At the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, the prime minister was sitting at his table when he stuck his fist up in the air to greet the US president as he arrived at the table.

Though the gesture appeared to confuse Biden who didn't reciprocate the greeting and instead left Johnson hanging in an embarrassing diss who soon took the hint as he stood up and greeted Biden with the more traditional handshake.

Of course, photographers at the summit managed to capture the cringe exchange.

The moment Boris Johnson went in for a first bump... and was left hanging by Joe Biden Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP

Johnson and Biden are with fellow NATO leaders in the Spanish capital from 28-30 June to discuss foreign policy, defensive strategy and security threats.

Though the awkward fist bump that never happened wasn't the only blunder Johnson experienced at the summit as his microphone wasn't working at the beginning of his press conference where he had to ask the media if they could hear him, The Mirrorreported.

In his speech, Johnson described the NATO alliance as being in "robust health and getting stronger, with new members and a new purpose."

The prime minister also praised Ukraine for taking back Snake Island from the Russian forces who withdrew from the area.

"If you wanted evidence of the amazing ability of the Ukrainians to fight back to overcome adversity and to repel the Russians then look at what has happened just today on Snake Island, where again Russia has had to cede ground," he said.

"In the end, it will prove impossible for Putin to hold down a country that will not accept his rule."

