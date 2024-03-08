Do Biden and Trump have TikTok accounts?

People have been reacting to the news this week regarding Republicans and Democrats working on legislation that could potentially ban TikTok in the US.

Lawmakers fast-tracked a vote on whether to crackdown on the Chinese-owned app, owned by parent company ByteDance. There are 170 million users of TikTok in the US and it’s the largest audience outside of China.

Next week, the US House of Representatives will vote on legislation that would give ByteDance just six months to divest from short video app TikTok or face a US ban.

It’s got people online asking the same question – do Joe Biden and Donald Trump have TikTok accounts?

Well, in short, Biden does and Donald Trump does not.

Biden’s presidential campaign joined TikTok back in February, and this came despite security concerns over the platform that led the app to be banned on government devices.

@bidenhq lol hey guys

In 2022, Biden signed legislation which prohibits the use of TikTok - owned by Chinese company ByteDance - on the devices of nearly 4 million federal government employees owned by its agencies due to concerns regarding the Chinese government’s ability to access user data.

However, over Super Bowl weekend, the TikTok account @bidenhq was launched during the game where the 81-year-old was quizzed with over several of rounds of 'This or That?' which now has more than 7.2m views.

Back in 2021, President Biden also revoked an executive order from his predecessor Trump banning Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat in the US.

Trump, however, does not personally use TikTok. However, his supporters are vocal on the platform, with #donaldtrump2024 racking up more than 445m views on TikTok.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel