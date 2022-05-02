Boris Johnson will be interviewed on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday which will be his first appearance on the programme in five years after he previously hid in a fridge to duck questions.

For the interview, the prime minister has agreed to come face to face with presenter Susanna Reid at 10 Downing Street for his long-anticipated appearance on GMB.

"We’re actually going to be hearing from him, for once, tomorrow," host Kate Garraway said and informed viewers that it's been “1,790 days, nearly five years, since he [Johnson] last spoke to this show”.



Over the years, Reid and former co-host Piers Morgan - known for their no-nonsense questioning of the government - berated Johnson for purposely snubbing the programme.

Most infamously, in 2019 during general election campaigning the prime minister avoided questions from both presenters and news correspondent Jonathan Swain on location, he resorted to running away and even appeared to hide in a fridge as he visited West Yorkshire dairy business, Modern Milkman.

Despite Conservative sources at the time insisting that Johnson was “categorically not hiding" in the fridge and instead said was being prepared by aides for a separate, pre-agreed interview, the internet had a field day with the footage nonetheless.

In January this year, Reid reflected on (and mocked) the memorable moment from the show: "It’s still etched in my memory. I think we need to go back up to check that he’s still not in there!"

It was back in 2017 when Johnson was the foreign secretary that he was interviewed on GMB - and things have certainly changed since then.

Piers Morgan has reacted to the news, jokingly tweeting: "He's out of the fridge!" and the broadcaster who has recently joined TalkTV also added in an interview offer: "If you're doing the rounds @BorisJohnson - you know where to find me."



The past few years have been eventful with the 2019 general election, followed by the Covid pandemic, along with Partygate, viewers of the programme are keen for Reid to put Johnson in the hot seat and hold him accountable.

Alistair Campbell had a Twitter thread full of questions to put to Johnson, one of them included: "Ask him to mark himself out of ten on each of Honesty, Objectivity, Openness, Selflessness, Integrity, Accountability and Leadership."















Some couldn't help but notice the timing of Johnson breaking his GMB boycott with the local elections taking place across the UK in a few days on May 5.













While others joked that there will be a fridge on standby for Johnson if the questions become too challenging.









Watch Susanna Reid's interview with Boris Johnson tomorrow (May 3rd) on ITV's Good Morning Britain at 6am.

