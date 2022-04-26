Piers Morgan hits out at 'trans trojans' and 'vegan virtue-signalers' in new show

Piers Morgan opened his brand new show 'Uncensored' on TalkTV with a rant at 'trans trojans' and 'vegan virtue-signalers'.

Of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also top of the agenda for the monologue as he branded them as “hypocrite celebrities”.

He also took aim at the 'crime minister' Boris Johnson, and added that politicians "lie, cheat, and break the law and blunder without accepting accountability.

"The one common trait of all of these people is insufferable self-righteousness," he added.

