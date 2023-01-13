Here's why Boris Johnson is suddenly £1m richer

In case you were tossing and turning at night, completely worried about how he is coping, Boris Johnson is doing just fine since he left Number 10 Downing Street.

Indeed, he has just become £1m richer thanks to receiving a big donation.

The donation came from Christopher Harbone, a tech industry investor who has previously donated money to the Tories and to Nigel Farage's Brexit Party and went through his private company, The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd, which he established in October last year when he left office.

Meanwhile, according to the register of interests, updated monthly, in addition to this donation Johnson earned just over £250,000 for two speeches in December, meaning he has made more than £1.2m from speeches since leaving No 10 in September.

Anthony and Carole Bamford also provided two homes during December to the former prime minister, declared as costing £10,000 each for the month, the Guardian reported.

So please, stop worrying about Johnson and his finances. He is doing just fine.

