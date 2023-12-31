Disgraced former prime minister and incoming GB News host Boris Johnson has shared a new year video nobody asked for, and his hair at its wildest yet.

Johnson was announced as a new presenter for the controversial broadcaster back in October, when he said he would be giving his “unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine … to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us”.

He will join the right-wing TV channel as a “presenter, programme maker and commentator” at some point in 2024.

Now, with his hair completely untamed, he has shared a message ahead of the world entering a new year.

He said: “Hi folks, 2024 is almost upon us, so let’s hope the next 12 months are a great year for our country, and a great year for the upstart, insurgent, dynamic news channel that is GB News.”

So “dynamic” is GB News that it’s breached Ofcom’s impartiality guidelines on multiple occasions in the last 12 months – from an interview with Jeremy Hunt in March, to a programme presented by former Brexit Party MEP Martin Daubney in June, and its Don’t Kill Cash campaign which was found in breach earlier this month.

Good company for an ex-PM whose premiership was marred by successive scandals such as Partygate and misleading parliament, then.

And Johnson’s latest look has since led to people wondering if he is “unwell”:

At least it’s better than his new year video for 2020 which has resurfaced this weekend and, needless to say, has aged terribly.

Back then, the PM said the 2020s would be “an exhilarating decade of growth, prosperity and opportunity”, when what we’ve actually had is the coronavirus pandemic, wars in Gaza and Ukraine, three prime ministers in the space of a year, a disastrous mini-budget from Liz Truss, a RAAC crisis (so much for “renewing our schools”) and the abandonment of net zero promises (so much for “making … our environment cleaner”) amongst so much more.

Happy New Year!

