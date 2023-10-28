Nine scathing reactions to Boris Johnson’s 'insulting' new GB News job

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister who was sacked from The Timesover allegations he made up a quote from his godfather, is set to make another foray into an industry all about telling the truth when he starts a new presenting job at controversial broadcaster GB News.

The ex-Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP, whose other scandals include the infamous Partygate affair and misleading parliament, will join the right-wing TV channel as a “presenter, programme maker and commentator” next year.

In a video announcing the news on Friday, Johnson said: “I’m going to be giving this remarkable, new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine - how we meet all of those challenges – to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us.

“Why I think our best days are yet to come and why, on the whole, the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.”

After resigning his seat before his fellow MPs could vote on whether he had misled parliament and should have his pass as a former member revoked (they found that he did), Johnson joined the Daily Mail as a columnist in June – but promised he wouldn’t write about politics “unless I absolutely have to”.

He was criticised by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (the business appointments watchdog also known as Acoba) after he failed to let them know about the new job beforehand, but The Mirror’s John Stevens reports Johnson actually approached the committee for advice this time around.

Nevertheless, many high-profile figures aren’t that impressed with Johnson’s latest job offer:

A GB News article on the hire states Johnson will produce and present his own series “showcasing the power of Britain around the world”, as well as host “the occasional special in front of live audiences”.

