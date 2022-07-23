Boris Johnson resigned a few short weeks ago but if you thought he would go with dignity, you'd be wrong.

The PM said he would stay on until the Tories choose a replacement and that he has done, and rather than twiddle his thumbs and write some handover documents, he has used his notice period to behave in utterly bonkers ways.

From having a jolly while the rest of the cabinet held a Cobra meeting, to behaving in petty ways with his rivals, he's really amped up his "no f***s given" vibe in the last few weeks.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Don't believe us? Here are all the things the PM has done to waste his last few weeks in office.

1. Appointed a new cabinet

We guess he had to do this given how many people resigned from the old one, but announcing new ministers who will likely be replaced when the new PM takes office is a bit of a headache.

Nothing sums that up more than the education department, which recently had three ministers in three days because of the speed of resignations.

What a mess.





2. Packing the Lords with fools rumours

It is thought that Johnson will recommend Nadine Dorries to become a peer before he leaves No 10, The Sunday Times reports and people can't think of anything more ridiculous.

Aside from Dorries, the publication says Johnson might appoint Allegra Stratton, who resigned as Johnson's spokesperson for her role in Partygate.

Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in line to be ennobled in the next couple of months so it is looking like a cracking list indeed.





3. Had a jolly in Chequers

When the UK prepared for an extreme heatwave in which temperatures in parts of the country reached a record breaking 40.3C, Johnson hung out in his Chequers retreat in Buckinghamshire instead of chairing an emergency Cobra meeting about it.

Labour’s Angela Rayner said Johnson had “gone missing in action again”.

“He’s back to his old tricks of skipping important Cobra meetings.

“The public will have no confidence in this zombie Conservative government responding swiftly and decisively to this national emergency as this disgraced prime minister prepares to party while Britain boils.”

People were outraged.





4. Had a gap year moment on a Typhoon fighter jet

If that wasn't bad enough, Johnson spent some valuable time being filmed at the controls of a Royal Air Force combat jet. He gave a thumbs up as he took the reins of the jet flying through the sky before making a speech to business leaders at Farnborough air show.

"After three happy years in the cockpit, performing some pretty difficult if not astonishing feats, I am about to hand the controls over seamlessly to someone else," he joked.

People thought it was a waste of taxpayers money and who can blame them?





5. Suspended Tobias Ellwood from the party

In what appeared to be a slightly petty move, Johnson removed Tobias Ellwood's whip after he didn't vote in a confidence vote in the government.

The thing is, he was abroad for work, and 11 other MPs didn't vote either.

People speculated it might have been motivated by Ellwood's support for leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt, and his sustained criticism for Johnson but government loyalist rebuffed these claims.

But the whips’ office confirmed the next day that the MP would be “temporarily unsuspended” so he could vote in the contest, before having the whip suspended again by the end of the afternoon.

That's something, then.





6. Used his last PMQs to call Starmer a "plastic bollard"



You might think a leader would use one of their final commons appearances to talk about what they have achieved, or to give advice for the future.

It is, after all, a historical moment.

But Johnson used his final PMQs to call the opposition leader a "plastic bollard" and when he left the chamber said: "Hasta la vista".

Absurd until the very end.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.