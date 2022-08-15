Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been seen out and about shopping in Greece, enjoying his second holiday in two weeks while the country faces a devastating cost of living crisis.

Though Johnson resigned as PM back in early July, he stated he would stay on in the position in the interim until 5 September, when members decide on the new Conservative party leader and PM.

But, it seems Johnson has forgotten he is still meant to be in charge of the country as videos captured him and his wife Carrie shopping in a Greek supermarket.

In the clip, the pair could be seen in a supermarket placing food into two baskets on the floor. The couple both then appeared to walk away from the baskets leaving them on the ground.

It was posted on a Johnson parody Twitter account, along with the caption: “Here I am in Greece, trying to solve the cost of living crisis.”

It’s fair to say people weren’t particularly impressed with Johnson and his wife’s second holiday in two weeks, or the fact they left their shopping baskets on the floor for someone else to deal with.

One person wrote: “The way they fill the baskets then walk off, is some minion going to carry them?”

Another said: “Was someone else going to pick up the baskets and pay? Cos he was hardly incognito in his crumpled suit and besuited security in tow so can't be running away cos spotted.

“Do they ever pay for anything?”

Broadcaster James O’Brien joked: “Looks like they leave their baskets for someone else to pick up. Just like their bills.”

