After news emerged that Boris Johnson has become the first sitting prime minister to be sanctioned by the police for breaking the law in office, many including the Labour party called for him to resign.

Johnson was fined £50 by the police over being "ambushed with a cake" in his office in June 2020 during a lockdown which prohibited people from different households mixing for social arrangements.

So there were people who said he should resign but also people who said he shouldn't because of the war in Ukraine. Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross, who had previously called for Johnson to resign over Partygate, said forcing him to quit would “destabilise the UK government when we need to be united in the face of Russian aggression and the murdering of innocent Ukrainians”.

Meanwhile, Sir Roger Gale also signalled it was the wrong time to go due to the war in Ukraine, tweeting:

And Jacob Rees-Mogg said:

Is it a fair point? Perhaps, but consider how many times the UK changed the prime minister during wars. Historian Dan Snow summed up how often this has happened back in January:

And take a look at times Britain changed its leader during conflicts it wasn't directly involved in, as is the case with Ukraine presently.





Maybe Johnson could go after all...

