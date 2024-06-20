Boris Johnson’s publishing an ‘honest’ memoir and the promo image is ‘terrifying’

His time in frontline politics may be over, but Boris Johnson is still making headlines during a busy election period. He’s endorsing Tory candidates with Cameo-style videos and, on Thursday, it was announced his memoir Unleashed will come out in October.

Published by HarperCollins, the blurb for the upcoming non-fiction book reads: “Shattering the mould of the modern prime ministerial memoir and written in his inimitable style, Boris Johnson’s Unleashed is an honest, unrestrained and deeply revealing book by the politician who has dominated our times.

“Underlying everything in the book is Johnson’s belief that the UK is an extraordinary country and should have an exceptional future.

“This is the reality as he saw it: unvarnished, uncensored, unleashed.”

And yes, they really have described Johnson’s book – almost 600 pages in length - as an “honest” look at his political career – despite said political career coming to an end with his resignation as an MP just before the Commons found he had misled parliament over Partygate.

However, social media users have instead reacted with horror at the “terrifying” promotional image for the publication which features Johnson shrouded in shadow.

Others on X have joked that even Johnson was caught off-guard by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announcing the general election for July rather than in the autumn:

Johnson will become the latest former prime minister to release a book on his time in Downing Street, after Liz Truss published TenYears to Save The West – discussing her infamously short-lived tenure in Number 10 – back in April.

Unleashed is set to be published on 10 October.

