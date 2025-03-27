Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at a British reporter over questioning about the “ Signalgate ” scandal.

In recent days, the Donald Trump administration has been rocked by the revelation that the editor in chief of The Atlantic magazine was accidentally added to a Signal group chat in which imminent war plans were being discussed.

While some hardline Republican politicians, including US president Trump himself, have attempted to downplay the situation , the major security breach has continued to raise eyebrows.

It was during questioning about Signalgate from a Sky News journalist that far-right Congresswoman Greene went off at the reporter and completely dodged answering questions.

US Correspondent Martha Kelner was attempting to ask a question about the defence secretary (who is involved in the scandal) when MAGA cheerleader Greene interrupted and demanded to know, “What country are you from?”

Kelner said she was from the UK and Greene immediately went off at her.

“We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country, where you have a major migrant problem?”

As Kelner continued to try and ask questions, Greene repeatedly held her palm up towards her, and said, “I don’t care about your fake news”.

Greene deferred to “an American journalist”, who proceeded to say: “Yes, I’m American and I’d like to hear your answer to what she’s (Sky News journalist) asked.”

Again, Greene avoided answering the question and instead engaged in “whataboutery”, talking about the Biden administration

Some have dubbed Greene a “national disgrace” over the incident.

“I have no words for her. Or I do but they aren’t nice. No one should behave this way,” someone commented on the exchange.

Another pointed out: “MTG is some piece of work. The UK reporter wasn’t offering her own opinion. She was doing her job.”

Someone else said: “Disgusting, crude, arrogant, Trumpist in action - the US at its worst!”

It wouldn’t be the first time Greene has sparked controversy with the way she’s addressed people, as she refused to call Dr. Anthony Fauci “doctor” during a congressional hearing and told the formidable journalist Emily Maitlis to “f**k off” after a simple question.

