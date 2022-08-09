Right-wing commentator Candace Owens called for the FBI to be "legally and formally dissolved" after they raided Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago.

On Monday evening news broke that the FBI had unexpectedly searched Trump's home and broken into a safe seemingly in search of documents the former president did not hand over to the National Archives when he left office last year.

Upon hearing the news right-wingers expressed outrage over the search and FBI, including conservative political commentator Owens, 33.

"The FBI must be legally and formally dissolved. What happened to President Trump is positively stunning and a mark of unchecked government power." Owens tweeted.

"I no longer recognize the country I live in. Left or right, we must all come together to fight this evil." She added.

Owens is not alone in believing the FBI should, and can, be dissolved.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene called for the Federal Bureau of Investigations to be defunded upon learning they had searched Trump's home, via Twitter.

According to a New York Times report report, the FBI obtained a search warrant relating to presidential documents and broken open a safe on the property.

Earlier this year, the National Archives revoked 15 boxes of material that the former president took with him to Mar-a-Lago upon leaving the White House. Under the Presidential Records Act, Trump should have left any documents obtained during his presidency to the National Archives especially ones considered classified.

Owens' declaration of 'dissolving' the FBI was met with mockery from people who compared her outrage to her silence over the wrongful search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor's death in 2020.

Other people joked that Owens' stance was reminiscent of 'abolish the police' or 'defund the police', statements she has wholeheartedly disagreed with.

