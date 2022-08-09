Republican outrageously compares FBI to 'Hitler's Gestapo'

Former US president Donald Trump has said the FBI has raided his home - and a Republican congressional candidate has compared the organisation to "Hitler's Gestapo."

In a statement, Trump claimed "a large group of FBI agents" occupied Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida and stated: "These are dark times for our nation.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before."

The 76-year-old described the "unannounced" raid as "not necessary or appropriate" as Trump detailed that he had been cooperating with relevant government agencies.

In typical Trump style, he described it as "an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024."

"Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries," he continued. "Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!"

The FBI and the Justice Department have not yet commented on the reported search.

Trump added that the raid was part of the "political persecution" that "has been going on for years" against him, and one person who would agree is Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer.

There's no question as to which side she's on after she a bizarre reference comparing the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) to the official secret police of Nazi Germany.

"Biden’s FBI is no better than Hitler’s Gestapo at this point," Spicer tweeted.

"Political persecution!"

People were quick to call Spicer out for her Gestapo comparison, given that the Nazi secret police used brutal interrogation methods such as torture and murder of prisoners.



Meanwhile, the FBI reportedly obtained a search warrant to carry out a raid Mar-a-Lago for an investigation into Trump's handling of official papers.









Some people also noted that Trump himself appointed the current director of the FBI, Christopher A. Wray back in 2017... so not exactly "Biden's FBI".









At least Spicer didn't get Gestapo confused with gazpacho - unlike her fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Green.

Elsewhere, Spicer was instantly proven wrong on another occasion when she claimed there aren’t any pronouns in the bible or the US constitution.

